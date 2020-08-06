Editor: This letter is in direct response to A. Niemant. I don’t know what church you belong to but I find it very hard to believe that any religion would condone the killing of a man without due process. Did your sermon on racism also condone the killing of Breonna Taylor?
Imagine your wife and teenage girls are out for a girls day, getting their nails done.
Police surround the car, force your wife and children to lay face down, handcuffed in the parking lot, because they believe that you have stolen your own car. This happened just this week to a black family.
Those poor children are traumatized. Why did the officers not ask for license and registration first? That’s what you would expect, right?
Fortunately, the chief of police for Aurora, Colorado, made amends to the family in a timely manner and is seeing that the children receive therapy. I commend her for that.
Systemic racism is very real and to use religion to downplay it, is to me, just a way to hide behind your prejudice, which is a commitment to ignorance.
All Lives cannot Matter until Black Lives Matter. Equal Justice for them does not mean less Justice for you. It’s not a pie.
Bonnie Jean Francois
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.