Editor: I chose to be vaccinated to protect myself, my family and my friends. I love and care for them and not to do so would be inconsiderate and selfish. It is hard for me to fathom anyone who would not want to protect his or her family.
I hear some say they got covid, no big deal. Who did they pass it on to? Did they or their family members survive? Did they pass it on to someone else? Do they care? Not everyone survives this.
I recently traveled to New York for my husband’s funeral. Everyone there wears a mask and most are vaccinated. I felt safe there. Restaurants there require proof of vaccination or some took temperatures at the door. They care about their staff and their customers. The positivity rate for covid in New York is 3%. In Mohave County, it’s 16%. I hear people say that they won’t let someone tell them what to do. But they are. By buying into opinionated news they are letting someone tell them what to do.
Being vaccinated I am free to travel, apply for any job and go to any restaurant. An unvaccinated person is not free to do these things. As a country, we should be working together to beat this thing and get back to the way things were instead of prolonging this and causing more deaths.
Bonnie Jean Francois
Lake Havasu City
[thumbup] Thank you Bonnie Jean Francois. It's always refreshing to read the occasional letter to the editor that shows empathy for others.
My wife who was vaccinated in April has just been diagnosed with covid. We are pretty sure she contracted it while visiting her 84 yr old mother in a local rehab after having knee replacement. My wife was required to wear a mask while visiting. My wife rarely goes to grocery stores or other public areas due to physical disability. This is how we determined it to be the rehabilitation facility where she contracted covid. While vaccinated and wearing a mask.
The vaccine is not 100%
Nothing ever is.
Exactly! The only thing the vaccine can do is reduce the chances, not prevent. It can help reduce the symptoms but not stop them. I am glad my wife and I are vaccinated. But I don’t think we can’t contract nor spread covid. The mask is a joke and just a political tool.
