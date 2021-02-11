Editor: I would like to thank The News-Herald for its editorial regarding the Republican censures. If anyone should be censured, it should be Kelli Ward. What a hateful, despicable person.
I would like to thank Gov. Ducey for doing the best job possible against insurmountable odds. He has done nothing but try to save lives and help those who have lost their jobs. And what does he get for it? So called patriots openly disregarding proven safeguards, increasing the positivity rates of Covid and causing more deaths. Governor Ducey has to protect all Arizonans, not just the ones who yell the loudest.
Cindy McCain and Jeff Flake are Republicans with class and that is much more attractive to our younger generation than hateful rhetoric. I admire them for speaking the truth ,than worrying about what others might think. Kelli Ward has an audience I would not be proud of.
I should note that I am an independent and have no desire to be a Republican, but I don’t judge a person for their politics, only for their actions.
Bonnie Jeanfrancois
Lake Havasu City
Chemtrails Kelli has been an embarrassment to our state for a lot of years so don't count on the Republicans doing squat - as usual.
