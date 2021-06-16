Editor: I would like to ask Karen Finfrock, who has claimed to be the grandmother and an aunt of mixed raced children, if she has conferred with the parents of said children regarding the education, specifically in regards to teaching critical race theory and/or The 1619 Project? Does the other grandmother concur with your opinions?
I recently learned that most people criticizing The 1619 Project have not even read it. In order to have an intelligible, emphasis on intelligible, debate on something, rule number one is to have studied the subject.
This is the best country in the world, because and in spite of our past. Like every other country in the world we have our less than glowing periods. We are the best because we have evolved from our evil past to our present. Our children should learn the truth about our past, that they can appreciate how far we have come as a nation. With this knowledge there is no choosing, no oppressor, no oppressed, only knowledge and understanding. Children of mixed-raced families love and embrace their heritage. We should know and learn from our past and continue to ever evolve as the leading nation of the world. The evil is trying to suppress the truth.
P.S. Privilege is not working hard for a living. It is never being denied because of your race.
Bonnie Jeanfrancois
Lake Havasu City
Thank you Bonnie for some common sense comments re the 1619 project. Unfortunately you will now have to face the unhinged insults and attacks from the local idiot fringe who - as you said - have never actually read the project.
