Editor: If I have questions, I use Google, rather than listen to someone blaming everything on the president.
When gas prices went up, I learned that they had fallen during covid as a result of far less travel, and now people are travelling again and the demand is up again. The winter storm that hit the refineries in Texas added to the rise.
Immigration is seasonal and increases in the winter months every year as it is easier to travel. The countries that the immigrants are coming from were hard hit with hurricanes and many are escaping violence and poverty. Smugglers have made a booming business of this. Come summer, there will be far fewer immigrants making the journey. We need immigration reform so that people can become citizens legally.
In my research I also learned that there is an equal number of Republicans as Democrats having abortions, with the highest percentages being Protestant, Evangelical and Catholic.
The only ones who benefitted from Trump’s tax plan were the billionaires. The middle class saw very little benefit and single parents even less. President Biden wants what’s fair for all. Why is that such a hard concept to grasp?
President Biden wants to improve our infrastructure. For Havasu, that could mean the second bridge that we need. It seems Republicans don’t want it just because Biden does. Again, the bill would benefit all of us.
Rather than hateful rhetoric and blaming the president because you didn’t get a good parking spot at Walgreens, we should look for solutions.
Bonnie Jeanfrancois
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Uh oh! Hang on Bonnie as the usual suspects attack you instead of actually addressing your very cogent arguments.
