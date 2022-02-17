Editor: I listen and read local and world news. I don’t seek out an opinionated news program that supports my beliefs. Some people do, because they are not capable of making their own decisions.
I believe in teaching our children factual history and not the whitewashed stuff we were taught. Christopher Columbus did not discover America. George Washington did not cut down a cherry tree and have wooden teeth. Slavery was a major part of the beginning of this country and most white people did not approve of it. William Lloyd Garrison was a major voice of the abolitionist movement along with Frederick Douglass.
By teaching our children factual history, they can see for themselves that as a nation we have grown and they can continue to carry the torch to achieve the goals of our forefathers.
Banning books and Critical Race Theory will more than likely achieve the opposite effect. When parents tried to ban “Fahrenheit 51” I couldn’t wait to read it. When my school tried to ban teaching Eastern Religions, I had to learn everything I could about them.
For those who are uncomfortable talking about race, I would suggest the book, “White Fragility” by Robin Diangelo. I know more than a few people find it enlightening.
Bonnie JeanFrancois
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.