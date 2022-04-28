Editor: Kelly Brown’s letter is so wrong on so many levels. Critical Race Theory was developed in the 70s at law college level.
It is the study of systemic racism in law, banking and big corporations.” Stop CRT”, on the other hand, was created as a response to Black Lives Matter and the 1619 Project, by who? by law, banking and big corporations. It was designed to put fear into the minds of white people and from what I see, it’s working.
Most Americans were raised on whitewashed history.
Our history books made it look like every white person had a slave. Only 25% of white people owned any slaves. Only 1% of white people owned more than 40 slaves and 1/10th of 1% owned more than 100 slaves. Being a white parent, wouldn’t you want your children to know that? Not all white ancestors owned slaves. Most were against it, as it took from simple farmers. We should be teaching our children accurate history.
As a parent of black children, I had to explain to my boys at an early age why they could not have a squirt gun, why they had to keep their hands out of their pockets and not join in any mischievous behavior just because their white friends were doing it. It sucks to have to tell a child that life is not fair to them because of the color of their skin.
Every parent of color has to do this to protect them. To this day, when I hear sirens, I pray that my child is safe and he is a grown man.
We should be teaching our children anti-racism. When I hear “ I don’t want my white child to feel ashamed” I just shake my head. Do you feel ashamed? Teaching our children accurate history will not invoke shame.
Our children have the forethought to know they did not cause slavery. It should enlighten them as to how far we have come as a people. As parents, we should teach our children that true Americans come in all colors. To do otherwise, to me, is un-American.
Bonnie Jeanfrancois
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.