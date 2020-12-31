Editor: Where is your Republican party now, Karen? Trump said to up the relief checks to $2,000 and McConnell says “No”. I have family in Kentucky.
They are not rich and cannot understand why their own senator is not backing them. Apparently, he does not care about his state. Why would he give a poop about what Kelli Ward or Karen Finfrock thinks? Trump doesn’t care. He is just trying to shed light on himself before inauguration. McConnell on the other hand has some vested interest in not giving people, Kentucky people included, who are very poor by the way, what they need to survive.
If for just one minute the Kelli Wards, the Paul Gosars, the Sonny Borrellis could see that there are people in America,e specially, in our state, who need more than a one time $600 to survive. How about if each of them volunteer to survive on the same?
I applaud Norma Lembauch and anyone else who speaks their mind. Not all of us were born into privilege and feel entitled. Until you are without, you cannot know, but you can imagine. If you have no imagination, reach out and learn what it is to be without. If you can’t or won’t do that, be forever ignorant. If that is what you choose, I can’t fix stupid.
If you say you love America, you need to love all of America,not just your rich white friends.
Bonnie JeanFrancois
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.