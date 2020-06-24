Where’s the justice?
Editor: The eight minute delay in your favorite program was the amount of time the officer kneeled on the neck of George Floyd (I can and will say his name).
It is not up to the police to be judge and executioner. Floyd was not even resisting arrest when he was brought down and killed.
His death represents what has been going on for years.
A white woman recently shared that she was accused of passing a counterfeit twenty dollar bill. Police stopped her and she was unaware of her transgression. She was escorted back to the store and was allowed to reimburse the store. Why is it not the same for Floyd? My black husband also proudly served this country. He can’t even count how many times he has been stopped and roughed up by police because the only description they have is a black man. My husband has never broken the law, but he has been treated like a criminal.
I challenge you to ask any of your black friends, assuming you have at least one as you served, if they have ever been stopped or detained by the police. I have yet to meet one black man who has not been.
So says me.
Bonnie JeanFrancois
Lake Havasu City
