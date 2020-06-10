Editor: In mid May I was in Lake Havasu hospital for minor surgery for six days. I was well taken care of and had a blast with all those dedicated nurses. Sometimes when they would come in my room calling my name because I would have my head under my pillows and I would answer “she went home, she’s not here, go away!” But eventually they would find me. One nurse whose name I don’t remember, bent down and smiled saying, “you called me, baby.” Our house on South Mission has a lantern in the front yard with a blue light on day and night and we pray for the police and their protection and safety. God bless all who work there with as many as ten patients at a time. Blessings.
Bonnie Morgan
Lake Havasu City
