Editor: In response to all who are using the unvaccinated as a scapegoat:
Point 1: Many unvaccinated have antibodies from having covid-19. Studies show they are at least as good, if not superior to the antibodies from the vaccine.
Point 2: It is impossible to have a 100% vaccination rate. A major reason is that our government is not vaccinating those crossing over our borders, nor are they requiring that they get vaccinated. These people are being moved all over the United States on a daily basis.
What you can do is improve your health and build your immunity. Nobody can do that for you.
Bonnie Pearson
Prescott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.