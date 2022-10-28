Polls have shown that a large majority of Americans, north of 75%, are unhappy with the state of the nation. An AP-NORC survey this summer revealed that both 92% of Republicans and 78% of Democrats are dissatisfied with the direction of the country — the highest number among Democrats since President Joe Biden took office. It’s as if the powers that be aren’t listening to the people.
As it turns out, they’re not.
A poll from Harvard’s Center for American Political Studies shows that the three issues top of mind for voters are inflation, the economy and jobs, and immigration. They also think that Republican leaders are on the same page. Democratic leaders, on the other hand, are most concerned with Jan. 6, women’s rights and climate change, according to the poll.
Disconnect is an understatement.
When families are seeing their grocery bills spike to the point that some items are out of reach, making sure the kids are fed is Worry No. 1, not how fast the ice caps are melting.
But you wouldn’t know it from the press conferences and speeches. Inflation? No big deal — or if it is, it’s Putin’s fault.
Struggling to fill the tank at the gas pump? That’s your own fault for using fossil fuels. And the looming freeze of winter that locks so many families in a battle against high heating bills, well, that just proves that solar is the way to go. Won’t help you this winter, but that’s beside the point.
As we head into the November midterms, the message machine will be in full swing. Democratic leaders are impassioned and motivated to promote their causes — too bad they’re not the same causes their constituents care most about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.