Editor: Political interests have now replaced a moral compass and common sense in America. Many citizens watch CNN, MSNBC and Fox as if they are providing the facts. Walter Cronkite is not only rolling over; he is spinning too fast to measure the revolutions.
The national media only serves to stir the pot of unrest. Common descriptions of the capital protest include “domestic terrorists”, “deadly riot”, “insurrection”, “sedition”, etc. Yet the protests in various cities throughout 2020 are called “mostly peaceful”. Many people died during the protests in 2020 in various cities including Portland, Denver, Louisville, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Atlanta and Los Angeles. In addition, vandalism, arson, and burglaries totaled over $2 billion in damage. Mostly peaceful?
The average American wants consistency in reporting; no political rhetoric or hypocrisy. If protests turn destructive; it is wrong at the Capital as well as in all of the liberal urban areas during 2020. Once any media shows their bias with political spin, no one can or should trust anything they present without factoring out their bias. Do not look to the media for morality or common sense. They have neither.
Boyd Anderson
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.