Editor: Let me ask everybody for some advice as I have never done this before. This is all new to me, and I apologize if I get confused. Seems like those on the other side of this election have much more experience at this than I do.
If Trump really does lose, and millions of us feel disenfranchised due to voter fraud, coach me on how the peaceful protest thing works so I can exercise my 1st Amendment rights.
Do I select the 50” or 65” television after forcing my way into Walmart? Do I burn the neighborhood down before or after I get my stuff? I appreciate the advice as I have always been an over-achiever, and want to get this “Social Justice” thing down.
Since we like the Cops, and want to share donuts with them, do we buy them, or swap the stolen Nikes for two dozen glazed? Seems like a fair trade. Don’t donuts make every difficult decision easier?
Do we still have to crush the virus? I am thinking it would be a good idea to incorporate that into my “offended” strategy.
Also looking for suggestions on a good city to take over to make me and my friends feel better. Some place with a mild 4 seasons might be nice. They did not seem to have the food thing down in Portland. Can you suggest a good local catering company?
Any ideas on who to defund? The other side already took all the cool ideas. I feel like I am back in elementary school being the last kid chosen for dodge ball. I was thinking dog parks, but am not sure if that is aggressive enough.
This Social Justice stuff looks like it might be rewarding over the next four years. Change is good. It will certainly cut down on my electronics and clothing budget since I will be paying way more in taxes.
I feel better now. Thank you for your coaching advice. We got this.
Brad Saunders
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
BigBob, This person wrote what was meant to be humor. But naturally you have to attack and start name calling. Once again proving only you can express an idea or view.
Call 'em as I see 'em. And in that mess I did not detect any humor, just ignorance.
Always good to hear from another member of Typhoid Donnie's Moron Brigade. Suck it up buttercup, President Biden will see that you have access to the mental health care you so desperately need.
