Editor: This is a rebuttal to the letter headlined “Classless,” published on Nov. 2. I am sorry your wife did not have a good experience at the parade this past weekend, Scott Dewitz. I am sure both of you are lovely people, neighbors, and friends. It was not her, but what her presence represents. Frankly, I do not appreciate your name calling the good people of Havasu ignorant, pathetic, and classless. Please consider a few talking points: Classless, is supporting Critical Race Theory being taught to our children, and the elimination of quality charter schools which harm our kids.
Pathetic is the complete failure of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, dishonoring every single veteran who served, and died, while abandoning allies who supported our war effort.
Ignorant is the refusal to secure our borders, and supporting an invasion of illegal immigrants who take resources away from American families.
Classless is allowing cities like Portland to burn, and supporting groups like BLM and ANTIFA, as they did so uncontested for months, as you chant Defund the Police. Pathetic, is supporting the unrestricted murder of innocent unborn children. Ignorant is stealing from people who work, to give to people who won’t. Success is earned, and it is not a right like your wife’s right to Free Speech.
Ignorant, is not knowing your audience. The people of Havasu are good, honest hard working, and moral people. We believe in freedom, God, small government, and the absolute right to defend our country against all enemies, both foreign and domestic.
Brad Saunders
Lake Havasu City
(26) comments
Brad... It's your misconceptions, your desire to believe the political spin behind every issue you have mentioned, that has allowed you to try and justify the classless behavior of certain members of the community... and on a day where we celebrate the very community we all share... your agenda isn't that of everyone. Classless was an understatement.
This morning I drove past a house with a vividly colored "Lets Go Brandon" flag flying out front. At first I rolled by without stopping. Feeling emotional, I backed up, removed my hat, and saluted. It was as if patriotic music suddenly started playing in my only good ear. All of America seems to be chanting, "Lets Go Brandon"; awakened Democrats as well. There's a revolution taking place in America and ole Joe and his communist cronies are too stupid to take notice.
simple - Still have no concept of what a communist actually is, do you? Please you family is imploring you to stop showing up here and embarrassing the hell out of them.
Here you go BigBob, straight from “Webster’s” “When it was first used in the mid-19th century, communism referred to an economic and political theory that advocated the elimination of private property and the common sharing of all resources among a group of people; in this use, it was often used interchangeably with the word socialism. Today, the word communism usually refers to the political and economic ideologies originating from Karl Marx's theory of revolutionary socialism, which advocates a proletariat overthrow of capitalist structures within a society; societal and communal ownership and governance of the means of production; and the eventual establishment of a classless society.” [thumbdown][tongue][wink][beam] Deaton
deaton - [thumbup]
Well, I am a vet of Afghanistan and Iraq and I feel no dishonor in ending a war that was twenty years too long, killing over 5000 of my brothers and sisters. We weren't fighting for you. We fought for each other.
How many of your fellow “vets” or as you describe them “brothers and sisters” did you leave behind in Afghanistan and Iraq, T-Eye? Of course “your Guy” left hundreds of fellow American Citizens and thousands of Afghans who allied with your “bothers and sisters”! You feel no dishonor with that? Apparently you’re a “VET” in name only, something like your Pal, BigBob! And yes I know what it is to be a “vet”, I served my Country in the Vietnam conflict. [thumbdown][huh][censored][ohmy][scared] Deaton
Brad joins the ranks of Michael Reagan, Kandi, Ed, Bruce, myself, and some people I forget, as being the best editorialists alive. These folks are the heartbeat of America where patriotism is concerned. If we had a queen, she'd bestow them the honor of, Sir. Knighthood would come next, especially for Michael Reagan and Bruce Warner. Never stop writing gals and guys. You have helped make this world a better place to live!
Can't wait for the replies on this one!
simple - Still siding with actual fools I see. You, poor, pathetic, sad little man.
Talk about pathetic and Bozo shows up....
simondog... Your idea that patriotism belongs only to those of your mindset is your first mistake. Promoting the dysfunction that misconceptions, gross exaggerations, and falsehoods provide, is your second. So much for your thinking this makes the world a better place to live.
I'm always right Dave. Remember that.
Classless is spreading untruthful comments in the local newspaper. It is very easy to prove that your comments are false and any person with class will check them before taking your word for them.
The room just erupted in ear deafening applause for Brad's perfectly aligned message. Wait, everyone's standing except three sour-faced-individuals. No one pays them any attention because they're well-known for such rude behavior. Mothers Pelosi would be proud of these clowns, but no one else is.
simple - Look at you! Praising another classless fool who can't stand the truth about what was once a nice, friendly city that has become bastion of hate thanks to Republicans. .
A small part of the hatred left when you moved.
...
Good morning, BigBob,
"bastion of hate"
Ya, that describes the Republican Party. A minority who is always angry and aggrieved. TFG has turned that into cash. Joe Biden produced during "infrastructure week" when TFG couldn't for one simple reason, his inability to compromise without holding his hand out for a cut of the action whether his personal aggrandizement or monetary. There is no rational mind that can deny the need for infrastructure investment. Locals only need to drive I-40 through our district/state for evidence of needed repairs of that thoroughfare. Yet, that need has gone unfunded for more than a decade. Infrastructure investing will result in huge benefits for commerce and growth for ALL of America both Republican and Democratic districts and states. And I, for one, support that. Do you?
Now when it comes to Brad's rant, I recognize his recap of FOX ENTERTAINMENT OPINION NEWS. Yes, as a resident. I do consider myself "honest" and "moral" which is the reason I do as little business in this city and county as I can move to other places where business transactions are fulfilled with integrity and honesty.
I object to Brad corralling me in his summary as believing in there being a 'God'. Evidence I've uncovered indicates MAN CREATED GOD. So, Brad, please excuse me from that generalization. Also, "small government". I believe 'we the people' should utilize a government which serves the needs of it's people. Would Brad cut out laws for the simple reason that there are just too many? Ya, he probably would, until someone burns him and he finds the protections were removed just because... there were too many.
And finally, TFG understood that Republicans don't want a Democracy they wanted a Monarchy/Dictatorship. Judge Tanya Chutkan's comment confirmed my opinion on that when she stated, "Presidents are not Kings".
"Let's Go, Joe! Let's go USA!"
-RobertsonO
...
RobertsonO, beautiful.
👍
For someone who condemns those who generalize in their comments, you sure generalize others a lot. You claim to know what Republicans want, even though you have not asked any of them, to my knowledge.
As to small government...do you think that he might have meant that there are too many overlapping laws that are not enforced? Those leave us all in a position where we can be charged with crimes that we did not even know existed. Get rid of the overlapping laws, and redundant agencies.
I am an independent and find a lot to disagree with in both parties. But I have not learned to condemn both parties for the words or actions of a single person. When a lot of people come out with the same hatred, I condemn them, but do not include the entire party (even though some of my comments use the name of the parties).
Lighten up a little bit and let others have their beliefs without trying to smear them with your personal ideology.
Let's Go Brandon!
And on we go with the BigBob/RobertsonO farce! BigBob the only commenter here who has “invent” friends to have any that aren’t “morons” like [batman] and the upper class Twit! How pitiful? [thumbdown][huh][ohmy] Deaton
Too old for this... and you accuse others? "Let's Go Brandon?" I thought you were above that. I'm disappointed.
RobertsonO - [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup]
Well said..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.