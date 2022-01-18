Editor: I am responding to Andy Worth’s editorial thanking President Biden for his 5.2% Social Security increase. Andy was praising the President, and shaming Republicans, for the measly 2% increases in the past recent few years. Andy, I know you are well intended, but President Biden has absolutely nothing to do with your Social Security raise. If fact, he has made things worse for you.
Social Security is increased based on legislation passed in 1973, signed by Republican President Richard Nixon, which benchmarks Social Security annual increases to what is referred to as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). While your check is larger than it was a year ago, you are far worse off. The true costs of goods and services consumed by the average American family has increased far more than the 5.2% raise you received.
The price of beef has risen 21%, crude oil is up 55%, dimensional lumber up 35%, wheat up 37%, sugar up 33%, corn up 39%, oats up 114%, and I will not even start with the cost of housing in our market. In fact, if we were using the same CPI calculation, we were using in 1982, the annual increase for 2021 would be approximately 15%. The highest prior year on record, 1980, was 13.5% using the same calculation method.
I have always said it is not reality which is important, it is the perception of reality that matters to the political left. President Biden, and his horrible economic plans and policies have negatively impacted all of us, and you don’t even know it.
I am glad you “feel” better off, but you are not. Next time, vote Republican if you really want your future to be better than your past.
Bradley Saunders
Lake Havasu City
