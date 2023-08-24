Editor: Why does it appear that our county is blocking special funding to middle class families?
I constantly see all this stimulus money but when you research this subject it always comes back as a no because of my zip code.
I’m a hard worker but insurance is never offered in food and beverage so we must provide for ourselves.
This is why Americans go to Mexico for treatment because we cannot afford healthcare! A concerned citizen…. Be well.
Brandee Clayton
Parker
