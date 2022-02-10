Editor: Why is the city going through the process of designing the remodel of the Havasu Fitness building again? They already paid an architect for plans. Why are they wasting our tax funds on new plans? Stop wasting our tax funds. Use the plans that you already have.
Brenda Chandler
Lake Havasu City
