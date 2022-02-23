Editor: Warning. There is a new scam in town. If you receive an email from Geek Squad stating you have been charged $449 for a 2-year contract with a phone number to call if you want to cancel your contract, do not call. They are trying to get access to your banking website. They will try to convince you to open their website. Don’t do it, it will give them access to your computer and bank website. I thought I was too smart to fall for a scam, but I almost did before I turned off my computer and turned off my internet so I could turn on my computer to run an anti virus and malware program to undo all they had done to my computer. Delete the email, don’t let them get inside your computer.
Brenda Chandler
Lake Havasu City
