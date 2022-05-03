Editor: What is going on with the electric outages? On April 28 the power was out for 45 minutes. The month before it was out for several hours. On April 30 the power went off then came back on. What happened to the redundancy the power company said would stop these type of outages? Nothing has been reported to let us know why the power has been going out. It isn’t even hot yet. What is going to happen when the temperature get above 100 degrees? Is this a ploy to get everyone to install solar panels?
Brenda Chandler
Lake Havasu City
