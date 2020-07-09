Editor: I was just reading about the damage to our bridge. The article said it was going to cost the taxpayers a lot of money to repair the damage. Why isn’t the person who hit the bridge paying for it? Won’t his insurance cover the cost of repair? I heard a young man say that the “Party like you mean it” motto is an excuse to have wild parties and act irresponsible. Is this what we want for our town? Having fun is a good way to relieve stress, but everyone must be responsible for their actions. The young man who hit the bridge needs to be held financially responsible for his actions while intoxicated.
Brenda Chandler
Lake Havasu City
