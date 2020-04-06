Editor: The mayor needs to close our motels and hotels and make everyone go back home. Everyone is suppose to stay at home, not come here and play on the lake. The Chicago couple that came here from a motel in Phoenix said that the virus is a hoax. They sure are not helping to stop this virus. Tell them all to go back to their homes. The virus is here in our community and we all need to stay home and protect ourselves from the spread of the virus.
Brenda Chandler
Lake Havasu City
