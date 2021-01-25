Editor: The city says it needs more money to cover the annual budget. Then why are they wasting money on a mass transit system that has proven to fail twice already? There is not enough public interest to financially run a mass transit system. The city just bought a new bus for this new mass transit system. What happened to all the busses from the last failed transit system? More money wasted with buses sitting all over town with no passengers. Stop raising taxes and be smart with how you spend our money.
Brenda Chandler
Lake Havasu City
