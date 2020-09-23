Editor: This letter is in response to Ron Lee’s post stating President Trump is responsible for the rioting and looting happening in Democrat-run cities and states. President Trump can not go into states unless they ask for help. The cities’ mayors don’t want his help, but they are not doing anything to stop the rioting and looting. These mayors and governors are responsible for all the unrest in their cities and states.
Before you unjustly blame our President, get your facts straight. Wisconsin asked for the President’s help and the national guard was sent in to assist the police in stopping the riots. It didn’t take long to bring peace to the city. Take off your political-biased glasses and you will see the truth about who is responsible for the riots and looting.
Brenda Chandler
Lake Havasu City
