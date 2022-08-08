Editor: In response to Bruce Warner’s letter about a electric vehicles not being ‘green’ I would like to give him a local example.
In 2021 my husband and I bought a hybrid Jeep Wrangler. It only has a range of about 25 miles on electricity, but that suits this town perfectly. It is rare that we use any gasoline when we drive it around town. But we do have that option for trips beyond Havasu borders.
In 2021 we also had solar panels installed on our home. That power goes to the grid, and we pull from that same grid. When determining how many solar panels to install at our home, we decided we should base it on a family of 4, rather than just the 2 of us who live here. That is what this house was built to accommodate. At this point, we have used less than 80% of the power our panels have created in the past year. I think it is safe to say that effectively, the electricity our vehicle has been powered with came from the sun.
