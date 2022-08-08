Editor: In response to Bruce Warner’s letter about a electric vehicles not being ‘green’ I would like to give him a local example.

In 2021 my husband and I bought a hybrid Jeep Wrangler. It only has a range of about 25 miles on electricity, but that suits this town perfectly. It is rare that we use any gasoline when we drive it around town. But we do have that option for trips beyond Havasu borders.

