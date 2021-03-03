Editor: As someone in their 20s studying parks and recreation management, I often read about the conservation champions of our past. Muir, Leopold, Audubon, and others led us to major successes in conservation. What is not talked about as often are the failures in this movement. Glen Canyon was described as the Colorado River’s most beautiful work of art, more beautiful than all of the cathedrals in Europe. The canyon died in 1963, with the completion of the Glen Canyon Dam. Every inch of beauty upstream for 186 miles was drowned and coated in sediment. Nowadays, I can only read and look at images of what used to be. I feel tremendous loss in the fact that such beauty has been deprived from myself and the rest of humanity. As our lands diminish to fates of development, resource abuse, and more, I cannot avoid the sense that we continue to deprive ourselves, and future generations of what natural beauty we have left. Future generations should not have to feel what I feel for Glen Canyon.
That is why I’m asking Senators Sinema and Kelly to support the Biden administration’s 30x30 conservation plan.
Brendan Trachsel
Flagstaff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.