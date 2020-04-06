Editor: We’ve all seen it. Personal protective equipment) such as masks are now 3x, 4x even 10x what they used to cost. Governors from several states complain daily they are bidding against other states to buy PPE. They beg Trump to get involved and take over distribution of these products so they are not bidding up prices and against each other. He won’t. By not getting involved and not using his authority, Trump is licensing opportunists to scam the states. But don’t worry, there is a $2T bailout package signed by the president so the states will eventually get reimbursed. Trump beats his chest like this is a big gift from him. It’s not his money, it’s ours! He hasn’t paid federal taxes in 20 years. So, there you have it. Trump using our tax dollars to favor get-rich scammers over the states. And, Trump gets kudos for giving us our own money in a relief package that we have to pay back later.
Brent Schaffer
Lake Havasu City
