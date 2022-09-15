Editor: I just want to make sure I understand what is happening. A loud group in the community is concerned by an event that does not have compulsory attendance appearing on a calendar.

At this event that no one is forced to attend, a bunch of adults dress as the opposite gender. This loud group believes that the event appearing on the calendar will put kids at risk.

