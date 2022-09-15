Editor: I just want to make sure I understand what is happening. A loud group in the community is concerned by an event that does not have compulsory attendance appearing on a calendar.
At this event that no one is forced to attend, a bunch of adults dress as the opposite gender. This loud group believes that the event appearing on the calendar will put kids at risk.
City staff will spend billable hours to amend a contract as a response to this perceived risk. And yet, the LHHS Powder Puff game where boys actually don female cheerleading outfits will sell tickets to many of the loud people against the other event, will likely be featured in this very newspaper, and yet somehow carries less “risk.”
If you’re going to be a prude, then commit to it. Own it. This hypocrisy is beneath you.
I would much rather the city spend 2.5 hours talking about maybe installing curbs so that everyone’s yard does not end up in the street when it rains.
