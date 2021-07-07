Editor: I saw in the July 1 Today’s News-Herald that our legislators have voted to up their pre-diem. Their given reasoning was that it would ultimately yield better candidates and thus better legislators.
First, nice self-own.
Second, are not these the same folks responsible for the low teacher pay in Arizona? The same people that complain about the quality of the teachers in Arizona? The same people that are absolutely dumb-founded as to why there are so many open teaching positions in Arizona?
Finally, this piece of legislation was fast tracked. It bypassed committee hearings and came right to the floor for a vote. Priorities.
Perhaps they are right. Maybe we are scraping the bottom of the barrel when it comes to who we send to Phoenix.
If we are willing to acknowledge that correcting the issue of sending unqualified representatives to the capitol includes paying for good people, and doing it with urgency, maybe that logic can be applied to the teacher shortage.
Brett Miller
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
[thumbup][smile][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.