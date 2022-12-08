Editor: My dad used to call mid-day TV “sucker TV” as all the ads were about lawyers looking for clients and scams. Many times these ads were designed to prey on our seniors who might not be as sharp as they used to be due to cognitive decline.
Today I read that after delaying the canvasing of Mohave County’s election results for no particular reason, Supervisor Ron Gould is looking to sue another county for disenfranchising Mohave County based on a lawyer “shopping for a plaintiff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.