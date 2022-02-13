Editor: There is ticking school funding time-bomb that has received no attention from our legislators in the state house.
The Arizona legislature killed prop 301 (approved by the voters) by breaking the law. They lost every court case but still refused to follow that law. This led to the teacher walk-outs a couple years ago. This forced the legislature’s hand and the compromise was to scrap 301 and replace it with something similar but with a ticking time-bomb inside it. Rather than the extra funding being outside the 1980 Aggregate Expenditure Limit (AEL) for school districts like it was in 301, it was now subject to the AEL. You can debate whether the legislature did this on-purpose or it was just an oversight. The result was districts getting money they weren’t allowed to spend without an annual approval from the legislature.
Fast forward to now and the legislature is in another legal battle to kill another voter approved initiative. Prop 208 added extra school funding via a tax on the very wealthy in the state. These playground antics have led to the legislature dragging its feet on this year’s AEL approval as a ploy to strengthen their case against 208. What was a routine approval, is now another lever for the legislature to pull to get out from under a voter approved initiative.
In the recent articles, there are two notable people that have been silent. I am not sure if the News Herald has not contacted them, or they just refused to comment, but we have really only heard crickets Sonny Borrelli and Leo Biasiucci on the subject. Biasiucci recently commented on a Facebook post that “it will be passed before the deadline.” However, the only bills proposed to do this came from the other party and neither Borrelli nor Biasiucci sponsor them. None of these bills are progressing. This sounds like two kids that have not completed their homework with one saying “give me a sec” and the other silently searching for a way to blame his dog.
It is time for Biasiucci and Borelli to come out on the record and say whether they support AEL approval, and that this support is independent of the prop 208 litigation. If not, then maybe it is time to find some grown-ups to replace them.
Brett Miller
Lake Havasu City
