Editor: It was good to see that the Arizona House has passed the override of the Aggregate Expenditure Limit. Now we just wait on the State Senate.
After my last letter was published, I was contacted by State Rep. Biasiucci on Facebook Messenger asking, “Will you write another saying that I told you we are going to fix it and I am in support of it?”
He has 4,900 followers of Facebook and over 10,000 on Twitter. Why can’t he tell people he is in support of it?
The concurrent resolution is an annual band-aid. If he really wants to “fix it” there is more work to do. Right now, the resolution is in the Senate. Unfortunately, it sounds like there may not be enough votes there to get it passed. Looking at you Senator Borelli.
Brett Miller
Lake Havasu City
