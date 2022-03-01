Editor: The Arizona Legislature passed the resolution to remove the aggregate expenditure limit for this year before the end of February deadline. I would like to thank Representative Biasiucci for his vote to accomplish this. Senator Borrelli voted against raising the limit. His justification was a stream of verbal gymnastics where he tried to straddle both sides in an attempt to look tough. He said that his local schools do an awesome job and that he would never vote to hurt them. However, once he knew it would pass without his vote, he needed to take a stand and vote no. He followed this up with a tirade against something called the “educational industrial complex.” Apparently, this is a play on President Eisenhower’s warning from 1961 that no one has heeded. He complained that education consumes too much of the budget. He was backed up on his comments by a senator from Mesa that called teachers “educational terrorists.” It is good to see Senator Borrelli and his friends know how to keep it classy. Looking forward, we are poised to have another showdown on the AEL this time next year. Biasuicci said in his message to me that “we are going to fix it.” If that is truly the case, when should we expect to see a proposal from him for a voter referendum to fix the 1981 limit?
Brett Miller
Lake Havasu City
"(Borrelli) complained that education consumes too much of the budget." It is impossible to spend too much money on education, but then again next to allowing "those" people to vote Republicans are terrified of an educated populace.
