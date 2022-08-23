Editor: In response to the letter about whether the teachers in LHUSD are vetted, is Mr. Bowen aware that we currently have a teacher shortage? Not only in Havasu and Arizona, but nationwide. When you have less than one applicant per open position, vetting becomes a luxury.

Our governor’s solution to the problem is to loosen the requirements to be a teacher. Pretty soon we will be to the point that fogging a mirror held close to their mouth will be the minimum Arizona requirement for vetting a “teacher.” At the same time, now everyone gets a private school voucher from Arizona courtesy of Ducey, Borelli and Biassuichi.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.