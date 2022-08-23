Editor: In response to the letter about whether the teachers in LHUSD are vetted, is Mr. Bowen aware that we currently have a teacher shortage? Not only in Havasu and Arizona, but nationwide. When you have less than one applicant per open position, vetting becomes a luxury.
Our governor’s solution to the problem is to loosen the requirements to be a teacher. Pretty soon we will be to the point that fogging a mirror held close to their mouth will be the minimum Arizona requirement for vetting a “teacher.” At the same time, now everyone gets a private school voucher from Arizona courtesy of Ducey, Borelli and Biassuichi.
While LHUSD have to account for nearly every penny in funding that they get, the companies accepting these vouchers don’t have to account for how any of it is spent. No oversight nor performance requirement is written into the law approved by our “fiscal conservatives.” Normally, if you have a shortage of applicants, you offer more. You offer more compensation until you have a choice of applicants for the position.
That way you can deliberate and make the best choice possible. Right now there is less than one applicant per opening. If you want quality, then you have to be willing to pay for it.
In fact, the same argument was made by our representatives when they wanted a pay raise.
Teachers, particularly in Arizona, put up with a lot of flak from people looking for reasons to be angry and blame someone else for their or their children’s situation. The ones that put up with this and still show up for the kids are saints. I would rather that you just said “thank you” and went on your way. Otherwise, I suggest you pick up a dry-erase marker and stand at the whiteboard.
