Editor: How we as a country can get rid of covid-19? Get the vaccinations. I’m fully vaccinated. They are free — no cost to you. If you don’t get the shots, you’re not helping anyone, nor yourself. Be a part of the end of covid. It’s so easy to do this, but we have people who refuse to get vaccinated. I don’t want to have to wear a mask because you didn’t get the shots. Not fair to me!
Brian Peterson
Lake Havasu City
Oh my, Brian, you do know you are infringing on the "rights" of fools to be fools? They should be required to wear signs that says, "KEEP YOUR DISTANCE! I am a moron and public health hazard."
