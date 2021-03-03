Editor: So our new president stopped a major oil pipeline, putting thousands of workers out of a job. To anyone who reads this, I would say 99 percent of Lake Havasu City uses either gas or diesel. Fuel prices are going to go up. Let’s pay more for oil from other countries that don't like us.and the expense of having it come from a long ways away. Air Force One is a jumbo jet, Marine One is the helicopter — they all run on fuel from oil. This includes all the president’s armored vehicles; they aren’t solar or electric. I get people wanting a more green environment,but until you figure out how to do this,we run on oil. We aren't going green any time soon. so anyone with a gas stove, how do you feel? Or what if you heat your home with propane? Great work by Joe Biden.
Brian Peterson
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.