Editor: In the Orchids & Onions section someone said they won’t work with a particular company because they support the police, and called them murderers. The men and women in our town who are police officers would do nothing than protect you 24/7, 365 days a year. Was what happened to George Floyd terrible? Yes.But at the same time doesn’t give anyone the right to burn a business down because your upset.They they didn’t kill George.
What’s ironic is that I saw a video where people were holding up signs saying “defund the police.” One of the idiots in the group threw a water bottle at a person driving by. The guy turned around and the first thing someone said was call the police.
Brian Peterson
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.