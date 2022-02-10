Editor: In response to John Wensing’s recent comments: Trump was a great president who cared about this country. Other countries respected him. Biden is such a weak president. These other countries already know this. So Biden is gonna send our troops to Ukraine! What a great idea; let’s start a war with Russia. This wont end good for anyone I don't appreciate you calling a former president a traitor. I would like for you to respond with what Joe Biden has done for us since becoming president. I can’t think of anything. Maybe you could refresh my mind? I didn’t vote for Biden, but at the same time you have to support our president. I would never say something like “the Joe Biden cult,” or call him a traitor. Very soon people will realize they may have made a mistake when voting for Biden. Your concern about Trump’s hair and weight and suits — really? It’s not nice to judge people on their weight or what they look like. All I saw in your comment was a bunch of mean comments. Nothing more than that.
Brian Peterson
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.