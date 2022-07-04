Editor: It was nice to see advancements for a second bridge but I have reservations about the chosen 2007 Freedom Bridge name especially as the Supreme Court has taken the rights of our women away, our state legislature overrides the will of the peoples votes, and the far right is trying to change the way voters in many states have been able to safely vote for years.
For this reason I would honor the name for who the second bridge was named for, The Veterans Bridge.
