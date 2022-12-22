Editor: I hope the paper reports that our just re-elected covertly racist House representative Paul Gosar agreed with a posting from Donald Trump that the Constitution should be revised. This was done before 45 retracted his words. Just a suggestion for a piece.
Bruce Freiman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.