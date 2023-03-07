Editor: This is the season for both political parties to select their respective nominees to become candidates to run for the Office of President and Vice-President of the United States in the coming presidential election of 2024. I propose the Democrat Party’s dream team of a Biden / Fetterman Ticket for the following reasons: Biden resoundingly beat Donald Trump, fairly and squarely, in the 2020 Presidential Election, and Fetterman beat the Trump supported candidate, Mehmet Oz, in the 2022 Midterm Election. Biden and Fetterman are both proven to be election winners for the Democrat Party, so why not go with the proven winners of a Biden and Fetterman ticket over non-proven candidates for the 2024 presidential election?
Bruce Warner
(0) comments
