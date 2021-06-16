Editor: History records that during the reign of the following four dictators that a combined total of approximately 64 million civilian people were murdered by them. All 64 million civilian people had one thing in common.
Stalin of Russia is responsible for 6 million civilian murders; Mao of China is credited with 45 million civilian murders; Pol Pot of Cambodia is responsible for 2 million civilian murders; and Hitler of Germany is credited with eleven million civilian murders. The one thing that all these 64 million civilian murder victims had in common is that they were not armed so they could not defend themselves. None of them were living under a Constitutional law which guaranteed them the “uninfringed” right to own and bear firearms. The framers of the U.S. Constitution did not make the Second Amendment for rabbit hunters. As long as the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution stands, without being “infringed’, Americans will continue to be a free people.
Conversely, without the protection of the Second Amendment, we American people will have something in common with the sixty-four million civilian people murdered by the aforementioned dictators. Any person or group who attempts to “infringe” upon the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is a domestic enemy of the Government of the United States and the free civilian population. A well armed civilian population will remain free until they allow themselves to be disarmed at which time they will cease to be a free people.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
Great points, Bruce.
Hmm, will you look at that! A fool threatens millions of Americans and THN actually allows it to appear here. Gotta love Republicans.
Since we are looking at the number of deaths let’s look at how many people have been killed in the name of Christianity. Crusades, religious extremism, everything counts. Some sources I found put the number around 700 million since the birth of Christ.
And just for fun, consider this - The United Staes Constitution contains 7,951 words.
Please note that NONE of those words are God, Christianity, Christian, Jesus, God, Christ, Lord, commandments, New Testament or Bible.
Waiter? Over here? Can we get some cheese to go with that whine?
Not sure what religion has to do with this...the U.S. Constitution mentions religion two times, also using the word "no". “No religious test shall ever be required…” in Article 4, and “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” in the 1st Amendment. The Constitution was written to be "religion neutral", thus no mention of the deities you refer to.
You seem to be new here. Let me tell you now that you should never, NEVER, try to educate BB, or present a factual response to one of his hallucinogenic rants against any other opinion. If you do it again, he will start to insult you before you even start typing.
Bozo. What's amazing is TNH actually allows you to post your insults and hate speech.
What's a TNH?
“What’s a TNH” BigBob 06/17/2021, Always have to have the “last word” eh, BB? Nothing gets by you! [thumbdown][tongue] Deaton
Staes: States
Ignoramus: Bob Moore
Damn BigBob I couldn’t agree with you more on this comment! A magnificent document the U. S. Constitution! Which includes these words: “ A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.” the second amendment, the very same amendment you Dimocrats have been trying to infringe upon almost from the day it was ratified! I’ll ask you the same question that Senator John Kennedy R-LA asked the SLO Joe Biden nominee for the Director of the BATFE. “What is your definition of an Assault Weapon”? Plus aren’t we all glad that the “Constitution” neither requires nor prohibits “religion” we’re free to practice as we believe! [thumbup][beam] Deaton
