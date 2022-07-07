Editor: There are thousands more mass shooters coming in our near future who are now being produced by our warped culture and sick society of today. Think back to the Columbine mass shooters, and the many mass shooters that came after them up until now. When you see the photo and read the details about the current mass shooter, remember that everyone is a product of his environment. There are thousands more just like him being produced every day. He is the “poster boy” representing what has become of our culture over the past years.
This is the ugly new world culture and society we now find ourselves living in. I was born and raised in America, and I don’t remember moving to another country, but I am definitely not now living in the America that I recognize and remember.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
