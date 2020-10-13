Editor: A bedtime nursery rhyme for Republican children:

There once was a man from Nantucket,

Who's head was as empty as a bucket,

So he decided to run for President,

And try to become the White House resident,

But a man named Donald Trump kicked his rump

And became the President instead,

So you all can now sleep well in your bed.

Bruce Warner

Lake Havasu City

