Editor: A bedtime nursery rhyme for Republican children:
There once was a man from Nantucket,
Who's head was as empty as a bucket,
So he decided to run for President,
And try to become the White House resident,
But a man named Donald Trump kicked his rump
And became the President instead,
So you all can now sleep well in your bed.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
