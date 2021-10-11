Editor: The Democrats may have the perfect plan to pay-off the entire National Debt.
Instead of their paltry $3.5 trillion Democrat bill now before the Democrat controlled Congress why don ‘t they just pass a 28 trillion dollar Democrat bill, and pay-off the total National Debt in one fell swoop.
I’m sure that the Democrat Secretary of the U.S. Treasury Department has enough currency paper and green ink on hand to print enough $100 bills to equivocate 28 trillion dollars.
That way the Democrats can brag that they alone, without the help from any Republicans, paid-off the United States National Debt.
Then they can use that fact in their next political campaign. Think big, Democrats !
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
