Editor: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has now become the Federal Bureau of Intimidation under the current Democrat Administration. The Bureau has now been ‘weaponized’ to intimidate parents who dare to be so bold as to attend their local school board meetings to voice their opposition against the propaganda teaching of Critical Race Theory to their children. Some school boards have even told the parents attending that they “have no say” in what the school curriculum contains.
The government maintains that because schools receive funds from the government, even though those funds are collected as taxes from tax-paying citizens, that the government has the right to dictate what the school curriculum contains.
The way things are going, under the current Democrat Administration, it makes one wonder what government controls will they come up with next?
They might even decide to ‘weaponize’ the IRS to constantly audit your private bank account for every banking transaction you make of $600. or more. Noooooo, they wouldn’t dare go that far, would they ?
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
Bruce Warner... Perhaps it's because their not simply voicing their opposition, but instead making death threats, and using other types of intimidation that amount to the definition of Domestic Terrorism. Your mindset was ready to call in the army and declare martial law during the BLM protest. Your Republican Administration certainly overstepped those boundaries that you claim to be so concerned about on June 1st 2020 in Washington DC. Not to mention that the actions of January 6th, your mindset also views as people simply voicing their opposition. Not looking to play tit-for-tat, but It appears that your mindset's so-called high regard for law and order only applies to those you disagree with... but what else is new.
None of you QOP supporters going to talk about the unidentified federal officers kidnapping people off the street during the protests in Washington state and around the country? Not a peep?
While ol Joe and Dr. Jill owe $500,000 in back taxes Piglosi wants to make sure the no one is cheating on their taxes. How thoughtful of her.
Bruce is on to something here. The word "Gestapo" comes to mind.
