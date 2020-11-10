Editor: The most important election in the history of the United States will occur in the State of Georgia on Jan. 5. Because neither of the two Georgia U.S. Senate candidates received 50% of the vote in the November election there will be a run-off election in Georgia to determine whether the two Georgia Senate seats will be Democrats or Republicans. At this time the U.S. Senate is evenly split 48 Republicans and 48 Democrats. If two more Democrats win Senate seats , and if the final total is 50 Democrats vs. 50 Republicans, all tie votes in the Senate will be broken by the vote of the vice president, who will likely be Kamala Harris. The Democrats will then effectively control Congress and the White House. God help us.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
