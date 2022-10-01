Editor: The following test is designed to determine if you are a “white racist”:
• If you had to pay for the check would you prefer to have lunch with Candice Owens or Maxine Waters or neither ?
• If you had to pay for the check would you prefer to have lunch with Hershal Walker or Al Sharpton or neither ?
• If you chose Candace Owens and Hershal Walker you are not a racist , but rather you are a conservative.
• If you chose Maxine Waters and Al Sharpton you are not a racist, but rather you are a liberal.
• If you chose neither in both cases you may, or may not be a racist, but rather you are probably a cheap-skate !
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
