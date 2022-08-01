Editor: I enjoyed the letter to the Editor from B. Warner concerning the burning of fossil fuels to charge all the wonderful electric autos. He makes a great point about saving the environment with all the solar and windmill power. I’ve been wondering where all the electricity would be developed when we have experienced black outs around the nation. It’s my understanding the water in several reservoirs in the west is falling and the dams may not be able to generate hydro electric power in the near future. Information that our nationwide power grid is not sufficient and is outdated is factual. Remember the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow every day. Meanwhile the average electric vehicle price is approximately sixty thousand dollars. According to my sources, there is a $7,500 federal rebate. Therefore if you purchase a new electric auto the tax payers will help you buy your new car. There is also one state that wants to give an additional $4,000 rebate. I don’t believe that is right anymore than the tax payers in this country should pay for your child’s college education. If your son or daughter has indebted themselves to a loan they should be responsible for that debt! What kind of lesson is it to a young person for any debts in the future?
