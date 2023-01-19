Editor: The Democrat city of Los Angeles is considering a panel’s recommendation to pay $ 1 million dollars per person as reparations to its black citizens. Not to be outdone, the Democrat City of San Francisco is considering paying $5 million dollars per person as reparations to its Black citizens. Reparations is a cash payment to those Black persons who were never slaves by those White persons who never owned slaves. The Civil War was fought to free the slaves.
There were a total of about 700,000 thousand Americans killed during the Civil War, of which about 350,000 were killed on the side fighting to free the slaves.
